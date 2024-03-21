Door-to-Door Campaigns Echo Support for Modi in Tripura: Minister Sushanta Chowdhury Confident Historic Win in 2 Lok Sabha Seats

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, March 21, 2024: Tripura’s Transport Minister, Sushanta Chowdhury, expressed the populace’s eager anticipation for the re-election of Narendra Modi as Prime Minister of India. He underscored the expectation of unprecedented victories for both candidates in Tripura during the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Scheduled for April 19 and 26, Tripura’s electoral landscape is set for a significant upheaval with two parliamentary constituencies, East and West, bracing for the polls.

Minister Chowdhury articulated these sentiments during a grassroots campaign in the Majlishpur Assembly Constituency within the West Parliamentary Constituency.

He remarked on the overwhelming response garnered by the party throughout the state as they engaged in door-to-door outreach.

“Our concerted door-to-door campaign spans every mandal in support of the East and West parliamentary seats. Biplab Kumar Deb, former Chief Minister, is our candidate for the West parliamentary seat. The resonance of our campaign in the Majlishpur Assembly Constituency has been remarkable, with resounding support from the populace,” stated the Minister.

Amidst the campaign trail, resounding slogans endorsing PM Modi’s leadership such as ‘Abki Baar 400 paar’ and ‘Firse Ekbar Modi Sarkar’ echoed across the state, reflecting the populace’s anticipation for Modi’s continued tenure to safeguard the nation’s sovereignty, unity, and foster development.

Expressing confidence in the BJP’s triumph in the upcoming polls, Minister Chowdhury predicted a resounding victory for PM Modi and their candidates.

“PM Modi is poised to secure victory with unprecedented margins, paralleled by our candidates. The significant participation of women underscores PM Modi’s initiatives towards women’s empowerment and societal betterment,” he remarked optimistically.

With the election fervor gripping Tripura and echoing sentiments of support for Modi’s leadership, the stage is set for a decisive electoral outcome in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.