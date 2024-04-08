Charaideo Maidams Likely To Get UNESCO Heritage Tag This Year, Says Assam CM Sarma

NET Web Desk

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Monday that the Maidams of Charaideo, burial mounds of Ahom royals, are set to attain UNESCO World Heritage Site status by the end of this year.

Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dedication to Assam, Sarma urged the public to support him for a third consecutive term.

Addressing an election rally at Charaideo under the Jorhat Lok Sabha seat, Sarma recounted his meeting with Modi, where he had placed the request for recommending the ‘Maidams’ as the country’s nomination for the UNESCO World Heritage Site label.

“Officers in Delhi told me that there were two proposals for official nomination – our Maidams and Sarnath, the site of Buddhist pilgrimage. When I met our cultural minister, he said he didn’t have the courage to approach the PM as Sarnath is in Varanasi constituency,” he said.

“I met the PM and requested Modiji to make Charaideo Maidams the lone nomination from the country for a UNESCO World Heritage Site last year,” Sarma said.

“By this year, the Charaideo Maidams will be part of a UNESCO World Heritage Site,” the CM claimed.