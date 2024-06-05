Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Indian Army Organizes Extensive Activities Across Tinsukia Assam To Commemorate World Environment Day

No Comments
Posted in Assam, Environment, Featured, Northeast
NET Web Desk

In a resounding commitment to environmental stewardship and community engagement, the Indian Army organized a series of events across Tinsukia district on the occasion of World Environment Day, celebrated on 5th June 2024.

These initiatives aimed to foster awareness about environmental conservation and sustainability among local communities and school children.

Comprehensive events were conducted at various locations to include Kordoiguri Higher Secondary School in Diasajan, collaborated events with Gorkha Mahila Samiti at Lekhapani alongside the local community of Tinsukia.

The event witnessed participation of 200 students, teaching staff, and locals. A lecture themed ‘Land Restoration, Desertification, and Drought Resilience’ provided in-depth insights into pressing environmental issues like deforestation, global warming and waste management.

Emphasizing the three R’s – Reduce, Reuse, and Recycle, the lecture significantly impacted attendees, motivating them towards environmental conservation. The event concluded with the plantation of 500 tree saplings and a cleanliness drive, reinforcing the commitment to environmental health.

These extensive activities carried out in Tinsukia region underscore the Indian Army’s dedication to environmental sustainability and community welfare. The enthusiastic participation and the significant impact of these events highlight the collective effort towards a greener and more sustainable future.

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Fill out this field
Fill out this field
Please enter a valid email address.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles
Related News