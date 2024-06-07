Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Assam To Observe May 13 as ‘Anti-Superstition Day’ To Honour Anti-Witch Hunting Crusader Birubala Rabha

No Comments
Posted in Assam, Featured, Northeast
NET Web Desk

The Assam government is mulling to observe May 13 as ‘Ku-Xongskar Birudhi’ Diwas to honour Birubala Rabha who campaigned against witch hunting.

Birubala Rabha is known for her efforts against witch-hunting in the state.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “Birubala Rabha left for the heavenly abode on May 13. In the cabinet meeting that will be held later today, we will decide on whether May 13 can be celebrated as ‘Ku-Xongskar Birudhi’ Diwas (Anti-Superstition Day) in honour of her legacy. Additionally, a bronze statue of the late Padma Shri achiever will be erected to commemorate her contributions and keep her memory alive.”

Meanwhile, taking to platform ‘X’, CM Sarma wrote, “Padmashree Birubhala Rabha’s life exemplified indomitable courage. Her passing away is a great loss for us. Today at Goalpara, I visited her residence and reiterated that the fight against social evils will continue with greater vigour. This is the biggest tribute to her legacy.”

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Fill out this field
Fill out this field
Please enter a valid email address.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles
Related News