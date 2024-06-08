Delhi Police Announces ‘No-fly zone’ For Drones And Gliders During Modi’s Swearing-In Ceremony on June 9

NET Web Desk

The Delhi Police has announced a ban on sub-conventional aerial platforms such as drones, paragliders, and other unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in the national capital during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s swearing-in ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday evening.

The ban will remain in place on the 9th and 10th of this month.

Senior police officers revealed that this precautionary measure was taken after receiving intelligence suggesting that “criminals and terrorists inimical to India” might use these platforms to threaten public safety, dignitaries, and critical installations.

Consequently, a multi-layered security cordon will be established by the Special Protection Group (SPG), the National Security Guard (NSG), armed paramilitary forces, and the Delhi Police.

A senior police officer stated, “A high alert has been declared, and security has been intensified around the Rashtrapati Bhavan, hotels where foreign dignitaries will stay, and routes they will use.”

The banned devices include paragliders, paramotors, hang gliders, UAVs, remotely piloted aircraft, hot air balloons, small-sized powered aircraft, quadcopters, and microlight aircraft. Para-jumping from aircraft has also been prohibited.

To manage the heightened security, nearly 3,000 security and traffic personnel will be deployed in and around the venue. Traffic restrictions and diversions will be implemented on specific roads in central Delhi during the ceremony.

Commandos from the Delhi Police’s SWAT team and the NSG will also be stationed around the President’s house and other strategic locations to ensure comprehensive security coverage.

Modi’s swearing-in, his third term as Prime Minister, will be attended by numerous foreign dignitaries, VVIPs, and guests, necessitating these stringent measures to ensure a safe and orderly event.