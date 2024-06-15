Tripura: A Mother’s Appeal to Chief Minister for Saving Her Critically Ill Son

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, June 15, 2024: A student of Class X lies in critical condition at a local hospital in Tripura following a severe motorcycle accident. Shubojit Das, a class 10 student from the Puran Bari area of North Charilam gram panchayat in Sepahijala district is currently battling for his life after the incident that occurred while riding with friends.

For the past 27 days, Shubojit has been fighting death, hooked to a ventilator in a private hospital’s intensive care unit. The medical team, having exhausted all treatment options, has expressed a grim prognosis. “We have done everything within our power, but his condition requires advanced care that is beyond our facility’s capabilities,” stated one of the attending physicians.

In light of the dire circumstances, Shubojit’s family is faced with the daunting prospect of seeking medical treatment abroad. “My son is a fighter; he needs access to better medical facilities that can give him a fighting chance,” said Shubojit’s mother in a heartfelt plea. The financial burden of such treatment, however, poses a significant challenge as the family’s resources are depleted.

In an emotional appeal to Chief Minister Professor (Dr.) Manik Saha, the distressed mother seeks intervention to save her son’s life. “I implore you, as a mother and on behalf of my son who still has his entire life ahead of him, please help us,” she urged.

The community now watches with bated breath as they await the response from the Chief Minister’s office, hoping for a compassionate act that could offer a lifeline to young Shubojit.