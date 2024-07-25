Assam CM Meets Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Discusses Key Infrastructure Projects

NET Web Desk

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met with Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways, Nitin Gadkari, in New Delhi on Wednesday, to discuss the progress of various infrastructure projects in the state.

The Chief Minister requested the Minister to personally monitor the status of the Jorhat-Dibrugarh section of the National Highway, part of which is expected to be completed this year. The Minister agreed to do so, ensuring timely completion of the project.

The meeting also focused on accelerating the pace of existing NHAI, NHIDCL, and other central road projects in Assam. The Chief Minister and the Minister discussed modalities to ensure the timely completion of key flagship projects, including the Kaziranga Elevated Corridor, the underwater tunnel between Gohpur and Numaligarh, and the Guwahati Ring Road.

Following the meeting, the Chief Minister took to social media to express his gratitude, stating, “My gratitude to Hon’ble Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Shri @nitin_gadkari Ji, for giving his valuable time to discuss with us in detail the status of several ongoing infrastructure work in Assam.”