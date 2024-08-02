Tripura: Two Arrested for Assaulting Police Officers at Teliamura

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, August 02, 2024: The Tripura police have arrested two individuals Parthasarathi Debbarma and Kamlesh Debbarma on charges of ambushing police officers and obstructing police work. The accused were produced in court on Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday at the Gamaibari area under Teliamura police station in Khowai district. A collision took place between a motorcycle ridden by college students and a Border Security Force (BSF) vehicle. The situation was amicably resolved by both parties involved. However, the police were alerted to the scene to ensure no further disturbances.

Upon arrival, police officers encountered Parthasarathi and Kamlesh, who were reportedly intoxicated and riding a motorcycle. The two men stopped their vehicle and engaged in an unnecessary altercation with Manojit Debbarma, a police officer on duty at the scene. Despite repeated requests from the police to leave the area, the men escalated the situation by verbally abusing and physically attacking Officer Manojit Debbarma.

Constable Rafiq Mia, who was also present attempted to intervene but was similarly assaulted by the two men. “The situation quickly got out of hand,” Constable Mia recounted. “They were aggressive and uncooperative, making it difficult for us to manage the scene.”

Following the altercation, the police promptly arrested Parthasarathi and Kamlesh and transported them to Teliamura police station. Officer-in-Charge Rajib Debnath confirmed the arrests and stated, “A criminal case has been filed against the accused for obstructing police work and assaulting officers. They will be presented in court on Friday.”

This incident highlights the challenges faced by law enforcement officers in maintaining public order and safety. The police have reiterated their commitment to ensuring justice and upholding the law.