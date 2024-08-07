Sikkim Legislative Assembly Passes Key Bills And Demands For Grants In Budget Session

NET Web Desk

Gangtok, Aug 7: The third day of the Budget Session 2024-25 of the Eleventh Assembly saw significant developments at the Sikkim Legislative Assembly (SLA) Secretariat. Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang-Golay, also the Minister-in-Charge of Finance Department, presented and got passed Demands for Excess Grants/Appropriation for 2017-18 and 2018-19, along with the introduction of Sikkim Appropriation Bills 2024 (Bill No. 19 and 20 of 2024).

The session also witnessed the presentation, voting, and passing of Separate Demands for Grants 2024-25 under various ministers, including:

– Sonam Lama (Public Health Engineering, Water Resources, and Ecclesiastical Departments)

– Bhim Hang Limboo (Buildings and Housing, and Labour Departments)

– Bhoj Raj Rai (Urban Development, and Food and Civil Supplies Departments)

– Puran Kumar Gurung (Agriculture, Horticulture, Animal Husbandry, Veterinary Services, and Fisheries Development Departments)

– Nar Bahadur Dahal (Roads and Bridges Department)

– Raju Basnet (Education, Sports and Youth Affairs, Law, and Parliamentary Affairs Departments)

The House was adjourned till 11 am, August 9, 2024.