Tripura Combats Flood Crisis With Health Check-ups And Preventive Measures

NET Web Desk

Agartala, Aug 24: In response to the massive flood situation in Tripura, the state government has organized health check-ups at flood relief camps in Agartala. The move aims to prevent the outbreak of waterborne diseases and ensure the well-being of those affected.

The Health Department has instructed all Chief Medical Officers (CMOs) to follow the Public Health Guidelines for Flood Events issued by the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), Government of India (GOI).

Disinfection measures and special health camps will be established in flood-affected areas to prevent the spread of diseases. The Secretary of the Health Department, Government of Tripura (GOT), held a video conference with all CMOs this morning to provide guidance and logistical support.