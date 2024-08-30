Assam Assembly Passes Bill Making Manipuri Associate Official Language In 4 Districts

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, Aug 30: In a historic move, the Assam Assembly has passed a Bill recognizing Manipuri as an associate official language in four districts of the state. The Assam Official Language (Amendment) Bill, 2024, introduced by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pijush Hazarika on August 22, aims to fulfill the long-standing demands of the Manipuri-speaking community.

The amendment will include Manipuri as an Associate Official Language for specified official purposes in the districts of Cachar, Karimganj, Hailakandi, and Hojai. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma hailed the move as a “historic day”, stating that it responds to the community’s persistent demands for official recognition.

The legislative change is expected to promote the use of Manipuri in official contexts, boosting the language’s status and significance in the region. The Manipuri-speaking community has welcomed the move, seeing it as a major victory in their quest for linguistic recognition and cultural preservation.