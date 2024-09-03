Manipur DGP Visits Violence-Hit Areas, Vows Swift Action Against Drone Attacks

NET Web Desk

Manipur Director General of Police (DGP) Rajiv Singh visited the violence-stricken areas of Kadangband and Koutruk on 3rd September, following drone attacks on 1st and 2nd September that caused extensive damage. During his visit, DGP Singh assessed the destruction and assured residents that swift action would be taken against those responsible for the attacks.

“This drone attack is unprecedented in Manipur. We’re addressing it with utmost seriousness and have escalated the matter to top officials in Delhi,” Rajiv Singh stated. He announced the formation of a specialized committee to counter the drone threat and highlighted that recent combing operations in the hill regions had led to significant recoveries.

Rajiv Singh also emphasized the full support of the Central government, with 198 companies of Central forces, including the Assam Rifles, actively involved in the operations. “We are united in our efforts, and the Manipur government is committed to bringing those responsible to justice,” he added, underscoring the Chief Minister’s active involvement in resolving the crisis.