Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Manipur DGP Visits Violence-Hit Areas, Vows Swift Action Against Drone Attacks

No Comments
Posted in Featured, Manipur, Northeast
NET Web Desk

Manipur Director General of Police (DGP) Rajiv Singh visited the violence-stricken areas of Kadangband and Koutruk on 3rd September, following drone attacks on 1st and 2nd September that caused extensive damage. During his visit, DGP Singh assessed the destruction and assured residents that swift action would be taken against those responsible for the attacks.

“This drone attack is unprecedented in Manipur. We’re addressing it with utmost seriousness and have escalated the matter to top officials in Delhi,” Rajiv Singh stated. He announced the formation of a specialized committee to counter the drone threat and highlighted that recent combing operations in the hill regions had led to significant recoveries.

Rajiv Singh also emphasized the full support of the Central government, with 198 companies of Central forces, including the Assam Rifles, actively involved in the operations. “We are united in our efforts, and the Manipur government is committed to bringing those responsible to justice,” he added, underscoring the Chief Minister’s active involvement in resolving the crisis.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Fill out this field
Fill out this field
Please enter a valid email address.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles
Related News