Sikkim: Airport Authority Of India Launches Tree Plantation Drive At Pakyong Airport

NET Web Desk

Gangtok, September 11: The Airport Authority of India (AAI) today launched a tree plantation drive at the Greenfield Airport premises, as part of the “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” campaign. This initiative, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, encourages individuals to plant trees as a tribute to their mothers.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. DT Lepcha highlighted the significance of the campaign and administered a pledge, urging all to participate in the environmental movement. The event saw participation from esteemed guests, including Mrs. Laden Lhamu Bhutia, Zilla Adhakshya; Mrs. Prabha Pradhan, Zilla Upadhakshya; and senior officials from various departments.

The plantation drive aims to promote environmental protection and encourage community involvement. With the support of local authorities and officials, the campaign is set to make a positive impact on the region’s ecosystem.