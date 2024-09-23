Miss Universe India: Manipur Fashion Designer Withdraws Best National Costume Title ‘Over Top 20 Selection Disappointment’

NET Web Desk

Renowned Manipur fashion designer Robert Naorem has withdrawn the “Best National Costume by People’s Choice” category, which was won by Manipur contestant Danube Kangjam at the Miss Universe India Contest. The decision comes after widespread dissatisfaction with the Top 20 selection at the event held yesterday.

In a post on his official Instagram account, Naorem expressed his disappointment, writing, “She (Danube Kangjam) deserved to be in the Top 20. We, the whole of Manipur, are not happy with the selection of the Top 20 list of Miss Universe India Contest.” As a result, he announced the withdrawal of his celebrated national costume design that had won the People’s Choice award.

Naorem’s decision has sparked reactions across Manipur, with many sharing his disappointment over Danube Kangjam’s exclusion from the Top 20 list. The fashion designer’s protest highlights the dissatisfaction felt by many in the region regarding the contest’s outcome.