Tripura to Boost Organic Farming on 50,000 Hectares, Plans Bird’s Eye Chilli Exports to Germany

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, September 27, 2024: Tripura’s Agriculture Minister, Ratan Lal Nath on Friday announced that the state government aims to expand organic farming across 50,000 hectares of land, with plans to export the locally-grown Bird’s Eye Chilli to Germany. This move is part of a broader initiative to promote sustainable agriculture and enhance the income of local farmers.

The minister made the announcement during a vehicle distribution event at the SARS Complex in Agartala, where transport vehicles (pick-up vans) were handed over to Farmers Producer Companies (FPC). Nath emphasized that the initiative would empower farmers by improving their logistical capacities, allowing them to transport produce more efficiently to markets.

Speaking to the media, Nath highlighted the state government’s various efforts to support farmers and increase their earnings. He noted that since Prime Minister Narendra Modi took office, there has been a focus on promoting scientific and organic farming methods, which minimize the use of fertilizers and chemicals to ensure environmental sustainability.

“Since 2014, the government has taken significant steps to help farmers, from production to marketing their crops. We have distributed 30 vehicles over the past six years and added four more today. The formation of 40 FPCs in collaboration with the Agriculture Department is part of our push towards scientific and organic cultivation,” Nath said.

The minister also pointed out that Tripura had successfully exported Queen Pineapple to Germany and now plans to do the same with Bird’s Eye Chilli, which has seen strong demand from the European market.

“We have already exported pineapples to Germany, and now there is demand for Bird’s Eye Chilli. To meet this growing demand, we are working hard to increase production, including the cultivation of other organic products like scented rice. When the BJP government came to power, Tripura had only 2,000 hectares under organic farming. Today, that figure stands at over 26,000 hectares, and we aim to reach 50,000 hectares soon,” Nath stated.

The state’s push for organic farming aligns with its long-term vision of creating a more sustainable agricultural ecosystem and boosting exports, benefiting both the farmers and the regional economy.