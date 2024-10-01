Centre Approves ₹675 Crore Relief For Flood-Affected States Of Gujarat, Manipur, Tripura

NET Web Desk

The central government has approved the release of ₹675 crore to the flood-affected states of Gujarat, Manipur, and Tripura as part of the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) and an advance from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF), according to an official statement.

These states have been severely impacted by extremely heavy rainfall, floods, and landslides during this year’s Southwest Monsoon. The central relief includes ₹600 crore for Gujarat, ₹50 crore for Manipur, and ₹25 crore for Tripura.

In addition to these states, other regions including Assam, Mizoram, Kerala, Nagaland, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana have also been affected by similar weather events this year. Inter-Ministerial Central Teams (IMCTs) have been deployed to these areas to assess the damages on the ground.

So far in 2024, the central government has released ₹9044.80 crore from the SDRF to 21 states, ₹4528.66 crore from the NDRF to 15 states, and ₹1385.45 crore from the State Disaster Mitigation Fund to 11 states for disaster relief and recovery efforts.