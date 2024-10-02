Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Manipur CM Pays Tribute To Mahatma Gandhi On Birth Anniversary, Calls For Peace Amid Ethnic Unrest

NET Web Desk

Imphal, Oct 2 : Chief Minister N. Biren Singh led a tribute to Mahatma Gandhi in Imphal, Manipur, on his birth anniversary, calling on residents to address the state’s challenges through peaceful and political means while underscoring the importance of non-violence.

This message is particularly relevant given the ongoing ethnic conflicts in Manipur, which have persisted since May 3, 2023, following a Manipur High Court directive regarding Scheduled Tribe (ST) status for the Meitei community. The unrest has resulted in over 200 deaths and ongoing violence in the region.

Alongside the tribute, the state government celebrated National Cleanliness Day/Swachh Bharat Diwas 2024 at Gandhi Memorial Hall in Imphal. The Chief Minister paid floral respects at Gandhi’s statue, attended by ministers, a Member of Parliament, the Advocate General, Members of the Legislative Assembly, and senior officials from civil and police departments.

The Congress party also conducted commemorative events at Congress Bhawan to mark the day.

 

 

