NIA Court Charges Assam MLA Akhil Gogoi In Anti-CAA Protest Case

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, Oct 22: A special court of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has charged Assam MLA Akhil Gogoi and three associates for their alleged roles in the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests.

Gogoi faces charges under Section 18 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 120B (criminal conspiracy), 153A (promoting enmity), and 153B (prejudicial assertions against national integration). His associates—Dhaijya Konwar, Bittu Sonowal, and Manash Konwar—are similarly charged.

The court dismissed additional allegations suggested by the NIA concerning support for terrorist organizations and sedition. Following the ruling, Gogoi condemned the charges as attempts to suppress dissent and confirmed his plans to appeal in the Gauhati High Court.

These charges stem from the protests that erupted in December 2019 in response to the CAA, with the NIA continuing its investigation into the events surrounding these demonstrations.