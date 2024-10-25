NF Railway to Run 05 Pairs of Examination Special Trains for Aspirants Appearing in ADRE Examination

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, October 25, 2024: The Northeast Frontier Railway has decided to operate 05pairs of examination special trains to facilitate & clear extra rush of candidates appearing for Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE)scheduled on 27th October, 2024, to be held in Assam. These trains will be operated for one trip each in both directions and will be of immense help for the examinees. The details of the special trains are as follows:

Train No. 05101/05102 (Karimganj – Silchar – Karimganj) Exam Special will depart from Karimganj at 04:00 hours and Silchar at 21:00 hours respectively on 27thOctober, 2024. Both the trains will arrive at their respective destinations of Silchar at 06:40 hours and Karimganj at 23:40 hours same day. The trains will have stoppages at important stations like New Karimganj, Bhanga, Badarpur, Arunachal etc.

Train No. 05119 (Mariani – Narangi) Exam Special will depart from Mariani at 15:35 hours on 26th October, 2024 to reach Narangi at 05:00 hours next day. Similarly, train no. 05120 (Narangi – Mariani) Exam Special will depart from Narangi at 15:30 hours on 27th October, 2024to reach Marianiat 04:00 hours on 28th October, 2024. Both the trains will have stoppages at important stations like Jorhat Town, BaruaBamungaon, Numaligarh, Barpathar, Dimapur, Diphu, Lumding, Lanka, Chaparmukh, Jagiroad, Digaru etc.

Train No. 05139/05140(Haibargaon – Guwahati- Haibargaon) Exam Special will depart from Haibargaon at 14:00 hours on 26th October, 2024 and from Guwahati at 15:00 hours on 27th October, 2024, respectively. Both the trains will arrive at their respective destinations of Guwahati at 18:15 hours and Haibargaon at 20:00 hours same day. The trains will have stoppages at important stations like Senchoa, Raha, Chaparmukh, Jagiroad, Tetelia, Panikhaiti etc.

Train No. 05456 (Alipurduar – Kamakhya) Exam Special will depart from Alipurduar at 17:00 hours on 26th October, 2024 to reach Kamakhya at 04:30 hours next day. Similarly, train no. 05457 (Kamakhya – Alipurduar) Exam Special will depart from Kamakhya at 15:30 hours on 27th October, 2024 to reach Alipurduarat 03:30 hours on 28th October, 2024.Both the trains will have stoppages at important stations like New Coochbehar, Dhubri, Sapatgram, Kokrajhar, New Bongaigaon, Dudhnoi, Boko, Mirza etc.

Train No. 05679/05680 (Jamira – Silchar – Jamira) Exam Special will depart from Jamira at 04:00 hours and Silchar 15:30 hours respectively, on 27th October, 2024. Both the trains will arrive at their respective destinations of Silchar at 07:10 hoursand Jamira at 19:00 hours same day.The trains will have stoppages at important stations like Katlicherra, Hailakandi, Katakhal, Arunachal etc.