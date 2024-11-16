Nagaland Deputy CM TR Zeliang Urges Public To Cooperate on National Highway Projects

NET Web Desk

Nagaland Deputy Chief Minister TR Zeliang has appealed to the public to refrain from hindering the progress of national highway projects in the state due to land-related issues. Following a four-day tour to five districts – Phek, Kiphire, Shamator, Tuensang, and Mokokchung – Zeliang emphasized the importance of cooperation from stakeholders regarding land acquisition for highway construction.

Zeliang, who is also the minister in charge of national highways, reviewed and assessed highway projects spanning approximately 750 km in these districts. He inspected ongoing projects, completed projects, and those under defect liability or maintenance periods.

During the tour, Zeliang expressed concerns over delayed and stalled projects due to land acquisition and compensation demands. He noted that hundreds of houses have been constructed near roads in anticipation of compensation, labeling this practice “highly unethical” and potentially detrimental to project sanctioning.

The state government will recommend foreclosing projects stalled due to land issues, as there is no provision for land compensation beyond national highway projects. Zeliang emphasized that land compensation matters have significantly contributed to project delays and failures.

Despite these challenges, Zeliang was overwhelmed by public support during the tour. He sought continued cooperation to ensure smooth project execution, urging contractors to maintain quality work and meet scheduled completion deadlines.

This appeal comes as the state government actively pursues the construction of the Foothills Road (Trans-Nagaland Highway), with a prepared DPR for the project. Zeliang has also instructed agencies to restore damaged roads, ensuring smooth traffic flow.