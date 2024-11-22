Pankaj Tripathi Joins Arunachal Pradesh Government’s Effort To Promote Theatre In The State

NET Web Desk

Actor Pankaj Tripathi has been appointed as the festival ambassador for the 2024 Arunachal Rang Mahotsav, aligning with the Arunachal Pradesh government’s efforts to promote theatre and showcase the state’s cultural heritage. The festival, held from November 22 to December 5, is the largest international theatre festival in Northeast India.

Tripathi, celebrated for his roles in films like Gangs of Wasseypur, Bareilly Ki Barfi, and the Mirzapur series, expressed his honor at being part of this initiative. The actor, hailing from Belsand village in Bihar, has gained widespread acclaim for his versatile and authentic performances across both cinema and television.

The Arunachal Rang Mahotsav aims to highlight the region’s artistic traditions, and Tripathi’s involvement is expected to boost the festival’s profile and inspire greater interest in theatre in the region.