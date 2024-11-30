Manipur: CM Biren Inaugurates Infrastructure Construction For Assam Rifles Relocation At Langthabal Old Palace

NET Web Desk

Chief Minister N. Biren Singh today presided over the inaugural ceremony for the construction of infrastructure facilitating the relocation of the Assam Rifles from Langthabal Old Palace, Canchipur, Imphal West. The historic site, located near Manipur University, is set to undergo preservation efforts aimed at protecting its cultural and historical significance.

Speaking at the event, the Chief Minister emphasized the importance of safeguarding the legacy of Langthabal Old Palace. “This site holds a significant place in our history. This step will preserve the heritage of this historical site and also foster a free, peaceful, and thriving academic environment for the students and faculty of Manipur University. Together, let us work towards protecting and promoting our historical treasures, honoring the past while building a better future for generations to come,” he said.

The event saw the presence of several notable figures, including MLA Karam Shyam, state ministers, other MLAs, and Major General Ravroop Singh, Inspector General of Assam Rifles (South).