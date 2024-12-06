Congress Leaders Must Thank CM Sarma For Beef Ban: Assam BJP Chief

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, Dec 6: Assam BJP president Bhabesh Kalita on Thursday stated that Congress leaders should acknowledge Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for the state’s recent decision to impose a complete ban on beef consumption in public places. Kalita highlighted that the issue, raised by Congress during elections, did not have the intended effect and may have contributed to the party’s poor performance in the Samaguri assembly by-election.

Kalita referred to Congress leader Rakibul Hussain’s accusation during the election campaign, which alleged that the BJP was distributing beef to influence voters. According to Kalita, CM Sarma responded quickly to address this narrative and took action by implementing the beef consumption ban.

“The Chief Minister discussed the matter thoroughly in the Cabinet and announced the ban on beef consumption in public places across Assam. Instead of criticizing, Congress leaders should acknowledge the Chief Minister’s action on this issue,” Kalita said.

On Wednesday, CM Sarma chaired a virtual Cabinet meeting, where he announced the extension of the beef ban. The new regulation prohibits beef consumption in hotels, restaurants, and during community festivals, building on an earlier restriction around temples and prayer places. The law provides for penalties for violations.