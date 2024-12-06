Manipur Police And CRPF Arrest Three KCP (PWG) Cadres, Recover Arms And Illegal Weapons

NET Web Desk

The Manipur Police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) carried out a joint operation in Phayeng, Imphal West, leading to the arrest of three cadres belonging to the proscribed Kangleipak Communist Party (Peoples’ War Group).

During the operation, security personnel seized a country-made 9mm pistol along with four live rounds. Subsequent searches conducted at the suspects’ hideouts in Kangchup uncovered incriminating items, including demand letters and a workshop used for manufacturing illegal arms.

This operation underscores the ongoing efforts of law enforcement agencies to curb insurgent activities and ensure the safety of the public in the region.

Meanwhile, authorities ensured the safe passage of 224 and 294 vehicles carrying essential items along National Highways 37 and 2, respectively. Strict security measures have been implemented in vulnerable areas, and convoys are being provided in sensitive stretches to facilitate the smooth movement of goods and prevent any untoward incidents.